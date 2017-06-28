Margot (calf) was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his return Tuesday against Atlanta.

It was the first game back for the Padres' center fielder, who had been out since May 24 with a calf strain. Margot will slide back into the leadoff spot, where he's hitting .250/.297/.383. He is also 5-for-10 this year on stolen base attempts.

