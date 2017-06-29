Padres' Manuel Margot: Swipes two bags Wednesday
Margot went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and three runs scored during Wednesday's win over Atlanta.
This was just the second game back in the lineup for Margot after a lengthy absence due to a calf strain, so it was encouraging to see him active on the base paths. Speed is his biggest weapon, and Margot should continue to provide a serviceable batting average. He sports a .259/.306/.383 slash line through 209 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Strikes out twice in return to action•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Reinstated from DL•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Kicking off rehab assignment Monday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Rehab assignment likely early next week•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Approaching minor-league rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Nearly back to full action•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...