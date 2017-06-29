Margot went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and three runs scored during Wednesday's win over Atlanta.

This was just the second game back in the lineup for Margot after a lengthy absence due to a calf strain, so it was encouraging to see him active on the base paths. Speed is his biggest weapon, and Margot should continue to provide a serviceable batting average. He sports a .259/.306/.383 slash line through 209 plate appearances this season.