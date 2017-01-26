Magill signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Wednesday, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports.

Magill spent most of 2016 with Triple-A Louisville in the Reds' organization, where he posted a 4.46 ERA in 42.1 innings over 29 games. He did earn himself a call up to the majors for the first time in three years, pitching 4.1 innings in five games, allowing three earned runs. The 27-year-old reliever is likely to spend most of 2017 as bullpen depth with Triple-A El Paso.