Szczur is slashing .182/.351/.325 with two home runs in 98 plate appearances since joining the Padres in early May.

The lone bright spot for the 27-year-old is his 19.4 percent walk rate, which is more than double his career average. Even with Yangervis Solarte (oblique) on the disabled list since June 21, Szczur has not seen an increase in playing time, and has also struggled mightily this season as a pinch hitter (.582 OPS in 21 at-bats).