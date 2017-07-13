Padres' Matt Szczur: Seeing little playing time
Szczur is slashing .182/.351/.325 with two home runs in 98 plate appearances since joining the Padres in early May.
The lone bright spot for the 27-year-old is his 19.4 percent walk rate, which is more than double his career average. Even with Yangervis Solarte (oblique) on the disabled list since June 21, Szczur has not seen an increase in playing time, and has also struggled mightily this season as a pinch hitter (.582 OPS in 21 at-bats).
More News
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...