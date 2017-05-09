Padres' Matt Szczur: Traded to San Diego
Szczur was traded to the Padres by the Cubs on Monday in exchange for right-hander Justin Hancock, the Chicago Tribune's Mark Gonzales reports.
Two days after designating him for assignment, the Cubs have found a new home for Szczur. It's unclear right now whether he'll report to the big-league club. Szczur had just 19 at-bats with the Cubs this season and is a lifetime .243 hitter.
More News
-
Eligibility: Add more 1B to the heap
The first base crop gets even deeper, but there are some other interesting developments in...
-
Waiver Wire: Will Hicks stick?
The Yankees' overcrowded outfield has impacted the ownership of Matt Holliday and Aaron Hicks,...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Just lost James Paxton, Zach Britton, Ian Kennedy or Shawn Kelley and don't know if you have...
-
Five hurlers with better days ahead
Looking for pitching help? Everyone is. Chris Towers identifies five players who might be a...
-
Five hitters about to wake up
Carlos Correa is one of the big names who has been disappointing in the early going, but Chris...
-
Who are you worried about?
Ready to panic? Chris Towers looks at 11 players you might be worried about in Fantasy bas...