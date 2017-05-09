Szczur was traded to the Padres by the Cubs on Monday in exchange for right-hander Justin Hancock, the Chicago Tribune's Mark Gonzales reports.

Two days after designating him for assignment, the Cubs have found a new home for Szczur. It's unclear right now whether he'll report to the big-league club. Szczur had just 19 at-bats with the Cubs this season and is a lifetime .243 hitter.