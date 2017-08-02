Padres' Michael Gettys: Back in action at High-A
Gettys (undisclosed) is 6-for-22 (.273) with a home run and a double since returning from the disabled list with High-A Lake Elsinore on July 26.
Despite the strong hitting production, strikeouts continue to plague him, as he managed to whiff 12 times in his six games back. His raw power and ability to take walks should help keep him afloat moving forward, but the strikeouts may limit how quickly Gettys will be advanced through the Padres' system.
More News
-
Trade charts: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...