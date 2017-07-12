Play

Gettys was placed on the disabled list with High-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.

No word has come forth as to how he got injured or what the issue is, so it's tough to determine a timetable for his return. Prior to this, Gettys was slashing .262/.333/.430 with 10 home runs in 81 games with the Storm this season.

