Padres' Michael Gettys: Hits DL with undisclosed issue
Gettys was placed on the disabled list with High-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.
No word has come forth as to how he got injured or what the issue is, so it's tough to determine a timetable for his return. Prior to this, Gettys was slashing .262/.333/.430 with 10 home runs in 81 games with the Storm this season.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...