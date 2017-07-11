Baez, 21, has not allowed an earned run through his first two starts for Low-A Fort Wayne. Over that span of 11 innings, Baez has fanned 16 batters while issuing just one walk.

Baez has allowed just three hits to begin his first taste of full-season ball. He is 6-foot-8, 220-lbs, and throws hard. The development of his secondary pitches will go a long ways towards determining his future role, but this is certainly a superb start.