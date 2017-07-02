Padres' Miguel Diaz: To begin rehabbing shortly
Diaz (forearm) will begin a throwing program later this week and work on his lower-body mechanics in Arizona over the All-Star break, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Diaz has been on the disabled list with a right forearm strain since June 23. Based on his current rehab schedule, it appears that the 22-year-old projects to make his big-league return during mid-August.
