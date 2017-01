Buss signed a minor league contract with the Padres, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 30-year-old struggled in the 36 big league appearances he made for the Angels in 2016, slashing just .198/.247/.346 across 90 plate appearances. He will likely start the year at Triple-A, where his numbers were more promising last year, slashing .290/.345/.462 across 372 plate appearances.