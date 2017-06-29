Maton has 11 strikeouts and zero walks while not giving up a run on five hits in 7.1 innings this season for the Padres.

The young reliever is showing potential in his first season with the Padres after they drafted him in the 20th round of the 2015 draft. His 13.5 K/9 in the big leagues shows his value as a possible closer for San Diego in the near future, a role he played this season for Triple-A El Paso while going 13-for-13 on save opportunities before being called up. He is an intriguing arm to watch for owners in deep dynasty leagues.