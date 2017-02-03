Erlin is targeting a return around the All-Star break this season, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

While nothing is set in stone, an All-Star break return would put Erlin on the shorter end of the initial 12-18 month estimated recovery period. The report suggests that the southpaw would be eased back into action as a reliever to build up arm strength. Even if he meets the optimistic return date, his 2017 season is likely shot. With the Padres having one of the worst starting rotations in the majors this year, Erlin should find himself in the mix for a starting job in 2018.