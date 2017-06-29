Padres' Ryan Buchter: Converts 11th hold Wednesday
Buchter needed just six pitches to retire three batters and pick up his 11th hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Braves.
Buchter continues to pitch well (3.10 ERA) despite carrying a 4.75 FIP. The veteran southpaw's 10/6 K/9 is strong, but his control (4.7 BB/9) and inability to keep the ball in the yard (1.6 HR/9) are holding him back from being an elite middle reliever.
