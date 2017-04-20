Schimpf is batting second Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Schimpf's .119 batting average heading into Thursday's contest is nothing to call home about, but his propensity to draw walks apparently caught the eye of the Padres' brass. It's unclear if this is a long-term placement or just a short-term promotion, but it bodes well for the 29-year-old's run-scoring opportunities Thursday.

