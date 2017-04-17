Padres' Ryan Schimpf: Continues to flash power
Schimpf went 1-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and a pair of walks in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
Sunday's stat line is a perfect representation of what the slugging infielder brings to the table: power and an ability to get on base. With three homers through 12 games, the 29-year-old is doing a great job of proving that last year's power surge was no fluke. Schimpf's .152 batting average will hold him back in standard fantasy formats, but with second base eligibility, his power makes him a formidable option in deeper formats.
