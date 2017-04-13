Padres' Ryan Schimpf: Goes yard at Coors
Schimpf notched his second homer of the year -- a two-run shot -- along with a walk and a sacrifice fly in Wednesday's win over Colorado.
After a disappointing 0-for-6 in the first two games of this series at hitter-friendly Coors Field, Schimpf finally woke up for the last one. A revelation with his 20 homers in 89 games out of nowhere as a 28-year-old rookie last season, Schimpf has gotten off to a slow start with the bat this year, as he's still hitting just .160. However, he's also drawn nine walks, taking the edge off his unsavory total of 11 strikeouts in 26 at-bats.
