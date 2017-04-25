Schimpf is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Schimpf has been struggling mightily at the plate to start the season, slashing just .102/.276/.254 with 25 strikeouts in 59 at-bats, so he'll head to the bench as the recently recalled Cory Spangenberg takes over at the hot corner. If he doesn't pick it up in the near future, he could start to lose at-bats to Spangenberg.