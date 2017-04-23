Schimpf is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Schimpf has struggled to find his footing at the plate to begin the 2017 season, hitting just .109 over his first 55 at-bats. The good news is that he's drawn a walk in nearly 20 percent of his plate appearances, which has boosted his on-base percentage to .292. Luis Sardinas will draw the start at third base in his absence.