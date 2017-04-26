Schimpf is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Schimpf will head to the bench for the second straight game as Cory Spangenberg starts in his place again at the hot corner. Given his struggles to start the season (.102/.276/.254 with 25 strikeouts in 59 at-bats), he could start losing playing time to Spangenberg.

