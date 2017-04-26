Padres' Ryan Schimpf: Remains out Wednesday
Schimpf is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Schimpf will head to the bench for the second straight game as Cory Spangenberg starts in his place again at the hot corner. Given his struggles to start the season (.102/.276/.254 with 25 strikeouts in 59 at-bats), he could start losing playing time to Spangenberg.
More News
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...