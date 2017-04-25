Padres' Ryan Schimpf: Three more strikeouts Monday
Schimpf went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.
How bad can it get for Schimpf? He now has 25 strikeouts in 59 at-bats and an equally bad .102 average. On the bright side, he has worked 15 walks to help his on-base percentage despite the rough start to the season. Schimpf's 20 home runs in just 89 games last year made him attractive power option eligible at both second and third base, but his low floor is rearing its ugly head. It'll be hard to stomach his one-dimensional profile in shallow leagues.
