Schimpf will compete with Cory Spangenberg for the Padres' starting second base job this spring, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 28-year-old Schimpf broke onto the scene last year, and smacked 20 homers and 51 RBI in just 330 plate appearances. While his batting average was poor (.217), he showed an ability to get on base at a decent clip (.336). With the Padres starving for power, Schimpf would make a nice fit at the keystone. However, his age and lack of consistency in the minors bring up questions about whether or not he can repeat his power numbers consistently at the major league level. If Schimpf wins the job, he would have some fantasy appeal considering his power potential at a shallow position.