Cruz signed a minor league deal with the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 30-year-old spent most of his time in Triple-A in 2016, slashing .264/.347/.387 across 363 plate appearances. He was called up for four games, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts over that span. Cruz owns a .218/.260/.308 line across parts of six major league seasons, and will likely serve as organizational depth for the Padres in 2017.