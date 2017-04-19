Jankowski was dropped to eighth in the batting order Tuesday, but he responded with a 2-for-3 day and his first extra-base hit of the season in an 11-2 loss to Arizona.

The speedy outfielder had been batting second in the order against right-handers this season, but manager Andy Green moved him down to eighth against the right-handed Shelby Miller on Tuesday. Jankowski's .158 batting average was the likely cause of the lineup demotion, but his .289 on-base percentage isn't that much worse than the rest of the Padres' struggling lineup. If this lineup configuration sticks, the 25-year-old's stock will take a hit, as his run potential with undoubtedly drop while batting eighth. He will remain a good source of steals regardless of where he bats in the lineup due to his plus speed tool.