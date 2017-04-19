Padres' Travis Jankowski: Gets first extra-base hit Tuesday
Jankowski was dropped to eighth in the batting order Tuesday, but he responded with a 2-for-3 day and his first extra-base hit of the season in an 11-2 loss to Arizona.
The speedy outfielder had been batting second in the order against right-handers this season, but manager Andy Green moved him down to eighth against the right-handed Shelby Miller on Tuesday. Jankowski's .158 batting average was the likely cause of the lineup demotion, but his .289 on-base percentage isn't that much worse than the rest of the Padres' struggling lineup. If this lineup configuration sticks, the 25-year-old's stock will take a hit, as his run potential with undoubtedly drop while batting eighth. He will remain a good source of steals regardless of where he bats in the lineup due to his plus speed tool.
More News
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Will start Sunday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out for second straight game•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Notches second steal Friday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.