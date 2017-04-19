Jankowski was dropped to eighth in the batting order Tuesday, but he responded with a 2-for-3 day and his first extra-base hit of the season in an 11-2 loss to Arizona.

The speedy outfielder had been batting second in the order against right-handers this season, but manager Andy Green moved him down to eighth against the right-handed Shelby Miller on Tuesday. Jankowski's .158 batting average was the likely cause of the lineup demotion, but his .289 on-base percentage isn't that much worse than the rest of the Padres' struggling lineup. If this lineup configuration sticks, the 25-year-old's stock will take a hit, as his run potential with undoubtedly drop while batting eighth. He will remain a good source of steals regardless of where he bats in the lineup due to his plus speed tool.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories