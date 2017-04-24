Jankowski was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Jankowski bruised a bone in his right foot after fouling a ball off it, and it appears the Padres are taking no chances with the 25-year-old. He was off to a slow start to the season, slashing just .160/.263/.180 with two stolen bases through 17 games (50 at-bats). Jabari Blash will take his spot on the roster and will likely serve as the regular left fielder while Jankowski is sidelined. He remains without a timetable for return, though one should be available once the Padres update his status.

