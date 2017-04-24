Padres' Travis Jankowski: Lands on DL
Jankowski was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday.
Jankowski bruised a bone in his right foot after fouling a ball off it, and it appears the Padres are taking no chances with the 25-year-old. He was off to a slow start to the season, slashing just .160/.263/.180 with two stolen bases through 17 games (50 at-bats). Jabari Blash will take his spot on the roster and will likely serve as the regular left fielder while Jankowski is sidelined. He remains without a timetable for return, though one should be available once the Padres update his status.
More News
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Sits out Sunday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Leading off Wednesday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Gets first extra-base hit Tuesday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Will start Sunday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out for second straight game•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...