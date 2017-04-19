Padres' Travis Jankowski: Leading off Wednesday
Jankowski is playing center field and batting leadoff Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Jankowski will slide over to center field and fill in at the top of the order with Manuel Margot taking a seat for the first time all year. The 25-year-old should continue to see favorable placement in the lineup against right-handers, and he could be the Padres' leadoff man whenever Margot needs a breather.
