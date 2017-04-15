Jankowski went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and his second stolen base of the season in Friday's loss to Atlanta.

Jankowski has routinely been batting second against right-handers this season, giving him deep-league value as a source of runs and steals. He is batting just .138 so far, but that number should rise and get closer to the .245 mark he set over 131 games last season. It was looking like a platoon was forming between him and Jabari Blash in left field, but with the latter being sent to the minors Friday, it appears Jankowski will have an everyday role for the time being.