Padres' Travis Jankowski: Notches second steal Friday
Jankowski went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and his second stolen base of the season in Friday's loss to Atlanta.
Jankowski has routinely been batting second against right-handers this season, giving him deep-league value as a source of runs and steals. He is batting just .138 so far, but that number should rise and get closer to the .245 mark he set over 131 games last season. It was looking like a platoon was forming between him and Jabari Blash in left field, but with the latter being sent to the minors Friday, it appears Jankowski will have an everyday role for the time being.
More News
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Notches first steal Friday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Sits atop Thursday lineup•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Batting leadoff Tuesday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...