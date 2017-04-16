Jankowski is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Rule 5 pickup Allen Cordoba will make a second straight start in left field in place of Jankowski, who is batting just 4-for-29 (.138 average) to begin the new campaign. Cordoba, meanwhile, is thriving over a smaller sample of at-bats, but given that he hadn't played above the rookie-ball level prior to this season, it's probably unwise to count on the 21-year-old to perform well enough to remain ahead of Jankowski in the outfield pecking order permanently.

