Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out of lineup Thursday
Jankowski is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Allen Cordoba will take over in left field with lefty Patrick Corbin toeing the rubber for Arizona. Jankowski has made three start against southpaws this year, but just one since the Padres' third game of the season. He hasn't been getting it done when in the lineup against right-handers, batting .206/.325/.235 with 12 strikeouts against righties, but he is finally starting to show some signs of life at the dish (3-for-7 in his last two games).
More News
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Leading off Wednesday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Gets first extra-base hit Tuesday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Will start Sunday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out for second straight game•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Notches second steal Friday•
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...