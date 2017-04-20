Jankowski is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Allen Cordoba will take over in left field with lefty Patrick Corbin toeing the rubber for Arizona. Jankowski has made three start against southpaws this year, but just one since the Padres' third game of the season. He hasn't been getting it done when in the lineup against right-handers, batting .206/.325/.235 with 12 strikeouts against righties, but he is finally starting to show some signs of life at the dish (3-for-7 in his last two games).