Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out of lineup Wednesday
Jankowski is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
Jankowski will give way to Jabari Blash in left field against lefty Kyle Freeland, as he did the last time the Padres faced a southpaw. While Jankowski did start against both Clayton Kershaw and Rich Hill during the first series of the season, he's just a .164/.220/.209 career hitter against left-handed pitching, so something close to a strict platoon would make sense moving forward.
