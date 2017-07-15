Padres' Travis Jankowski: Set to begin rehab stint
Jankowski (foot) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona Fall League this weekend, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The speedy outfielder has been sidelined for the majority of the season due to a fractured foot. The 25-year-old wasn't doing much prior to his trip to the disabled list (.160/.263/.180), but he possesses speed to help fantasy owners in need of steals if he were to regain a regular role. The team hasn't announced how long Jankowski's rehab stint will last, but they are unlikely to rush him back after such a long layoff.
More News
