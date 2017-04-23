Jankowski is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

It appears that Jankowski is just getting a scheduled day of rest against Tom Koehler and the Marlins. Allen Cordoba will take over in left field. Jankowski should be back in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks.

