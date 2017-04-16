Updating a previous report, Jankowski will start and bat second Sunday against the Braves.

It was a bit confusing as to why manager Andy Green would bench his left-handed outfielder against the right-handed Bartolo Colon. It is unclear whether he changed his mind or there was simply an incorrect lineup initially posted. Whatever the case, the end result is good for Jankowski owners, as a benching against a righty would signal the end of his regular playing time.