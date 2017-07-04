Padres' Trevor Cahill: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start
Cahill (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Tuesday's game against the Indians.
As expected, Cahill will slot back into the Padres rotation for Tuesday's series opener against Cleveland. The 29-year-old compiled a 3.27 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 41.1 innings before landing on the DL with a shoulder strain, so he'll look to pick up where he left off as he makes his first start since May 13. Chase d'Arnaud was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
