Cahill (back) was activated from the 10-day DL on Sunday.

Cahill hit the DL early in the season due to a lower-back strain, but as expected, he'll be back up to start Sunday. The 29-year-old posted a 2.74 as a long man for the Cubs in 2016, and in his first start of 2017, allowed two earned runs over 5.2 innings, striking out seven.