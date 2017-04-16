Cahill (back) was activated from the 10-day DL on Sunday.

Cahill hit the DL early in the season due to a lower-back strain, but as expected, he'll be back up to start Sunday. The 29-year-old posted a 2.74 as a long man for the Cubs in 2016, and in his first start of 2017, allowed two earned runs over 5.2 innings, striking out seven.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories