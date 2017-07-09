Cahill (3-3) allowed four runs on six hits over five innings in Sunday's loss to the Phillies. He struck out eight without a walk.

Cahill struggled with the long ball, allowing solo shots to Nick Williams and Cameron Rupp before surrendering a two-run bomb to Freddy Galvis. On the bright side, the veteran righty continues to strike hitters out at a career-best rate and now owns a 63:19 K:BB ratio in 50.2 innings this season. Cahill's next start is scheduled for next Sunday against the Giants.

