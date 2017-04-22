Cahill (2-1) tossed seven strong innings Friday, holding the Marlins to one run one three hits while striking out six in a 5-3 victory.

The veteran pitcher was aggressive against a streaky Marlins lineup, throwing 67 of his 97 pitches for strikes. Cahill has displayed a newfound ability to strike batters out as a starter this season, posting a 10.3 K/9 while keeping his walks at career norms (3.4 BB/9). It is early in the season, so we shouldn't overreact to three starts, but the 29-year-old looks like a different pitcher in a Padre uniform. Perhaps his toughest test will come in his next start on the road against a potent Arizona lineup. If Cahill comes out of that start unscathed, then we may have to begin considering him as a mixed-league option going forward.