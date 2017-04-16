Padres' Trevor Cahill: Loses in return from DL
Cahill (0-2) allowed four runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out eight over 5.2 innings in Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Braves.
It was just Cahill's second start on the season after landing on the disabled list with a lower-back strain. The 29-year-old has now allowed six runs in his two starts this year and isn't a very intriguing fantasy play. Cahill's combined 15 strikeouts look nice, but that kind of K/9 is unlikely to last deep into the season.
