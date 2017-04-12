The Padres are expected to activate Cahill (back) from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Sunday's game against the Braves, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cahill landed on the DL after experiencing a lower-back strain coming out of his first start of the season on April 5, but it looks like he'll only need the minimum 10 days to make a full recovery from the injury. The right-hander was able to toss a successful bullpen session Wednesday, so unless his back acts up again in the coming days, it's expected that he'll take the hill Sunday. Cahill's return would likely result in Zach Lee dropping out of the rotation after his spot start Wednesday against the Rockies.