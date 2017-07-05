Cahill tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in his return from the DL on Tuesday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four in a 1-0 win over Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.

Five relievers combined to preserve the shutout following Cahill's exit in the fifth after he threw 85 pitches (48 strikes) in his first start since May 13. The effort lowered his ERA to 2.96. and he'll get one more start before the All-Star break Sunday on the road against the Phillies.