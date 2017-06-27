Padres' Trevor Cahill: Shifts to Triple-A for second rehab start
Cahill (shoulder) will move to Triple-A El Paso and make his second rehab start Wednesday, Tim Hagerty of Sporting News reports.
The 29-year-old allowed four runs (two earned) with three strikeouts over 2.2 innings during his first rehab start with High-A Lake Elsinore. Cahill has a 3.27 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 51 strikeouts across 41.1 innings with the Padres this season, and barring any setbacks, is slated to return from the DL in early July.
