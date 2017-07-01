Cahill (shoulder) is expected to return to the Padres' rotation Tuesday against the Indians, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cahill has been on the disabled list since mid-May with a shoulder strain, but he able to toss 61 pitches in his second rehab start Friday, and apparently everything went well as he's expected to make his next start for the big club. The 29-year-old, who compiled a 3.27 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 41.1 innings before landing on the DL, is now lined up to make two starts for the Padres before the All-Star break.