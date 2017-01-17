Padres' Trevor Cahill: Will sign with San Diego
Cahill will sign a one-year, $1.75 million contract with San Diego, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Cahill is coming off one of his best seasons, in which he posted a 2.74 ERA over 65.2 innings in relief for the Cubs. The right-hander, a former starter with Arizona back in 2014, could be a candidate to join the Padres' starting rotation, since multiple spots are seemingly up for grabs.
