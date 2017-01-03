Jenkins (elbow) was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Tuesday, the San Diego Union Tribune reports.

The Padres are Jenkins' third organization in less than a month, as he was most recently claimed by the Reds last month after being DFA'd by the Rangers. The former top-100 prospect made his big league debut in 2016, posting a 5.88 ERA with 33 walks and 26 strikeouts across 52.0 innings for the Braves. Jenkins spent time as both a starter and a reliever last season, and it's unclear exactly how he fits in San Diego's long-term plan.