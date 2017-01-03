Padres' Tyrell Jenkins: Claimed off waivers by Padres
Jenkins (elbow) was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Tuesday, the San Diego Union Tribune reports.
The Padres are Jenkins' third organization in less than a month, as he was most recently claimed by the Reds last month after being DFA'd by the Rangers. The former top-100 prospect made his big league debut in 2016, posting a 5.88 ERA with 33 walks and 26 strikeouts across 52.0 innings for the Braves. Jenkins spent time as both a starter and a reliever last season, and it's unclear exactly how he fits in San Diego's long-term plan.
More News
-
Reds' Tyrell Jenkins: Claimed by Reds•
-
Rangers' Tyrell Jenkins: Designated for assignment Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Tyrell Jenkins: Traded to Rangers•
-
Braves' Tyrell Jenkins: Regains sensation in fingers•
-
Braves' Tyrell Jenkins: Leaves with shoulder injury•
-
Braves' Tyrell Jenkins: Recalled from Gwinnett•