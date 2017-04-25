Padres' Wil Myers: Continues hot start with another homer

Myers went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

It was Myers' fifth home run of the season, and his breakout 2016 has continued in the early going of 2017. The Friars' first baseman now has a .345/.364/.631 slash line with 14 RBI in 84 at-bats. While he's only stolen one base and is unlikely to match his 28 swipes from last year, his owners certainly aren't complaining otherwise.