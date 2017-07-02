Padres' Wil Myers: Heads to bench Sunday
Myers is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Hitless in his previous two contests, Myers will get the day off ahead of the series finale against Kenta Maeda and the Dodgers. Hector Sanchez will take over at first base in his absence.
