Padres' Wil Myers: Hits fourth homer Thursday
Myers went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Diamondbacks.
The slugger continues to impress early in the season, leading the majors with 25 hits and eight multi-hit performances. The power has been as advertised, but last year's 28-steal speed hasn't showed up. In fact, he has been caught stealing on his only two attempts so far. Myers had an 82-percent success rate on steal attempts last season, so the speed wasn't fluky and may still arrive. Even if it doesn't, owners have to be pleased with their returns from the 26-year-old early this season.
