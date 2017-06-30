Padres' Wil Myers: Homers, drives in two Thursday
Myers went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Braves.
The slugging first baseman continues to flash his power, tallying his fourth homer over his last 12 games. Myers is on a mission to prove that last year's breakout season was no fluke. His 16 long balls through 77 games puts him on pace to surpass the mark of 28 he set in 2016.
