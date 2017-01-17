Padres' Wil Myers: Inks $83 million deal with Padres
Myers agreed to a six-year, $83 million deal with the Padres on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The Padres decided to lock up the 26-year-old, who is coming off of a breakout 2016 campaign in which he slashed .259/.336/.461 and mashed 28 home runs. Myers also stole 28 bases in 34 attempts. He presents a bit of long-term risk, as he missed significant time due to injuries during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. If he can stay healthy, it appears that Myers will be a cornerstone in the Padres' lineup for the foreseeable future.
