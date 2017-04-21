Padres' Wil Myers: Launches fourth homer in win

Myers went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

The 26-year-old is off to a scorching start at the plate, as he now holds an 11-game hit streak. Although the was just his first extra-base hit since April 15, Myers still holds a 1.073 OPS thanks to a .373 batting average and four home runs on the campaign.

