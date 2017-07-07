Padres' Wil Myers: Leading off Friday

Myers is starting at first base and batting leadoff for Friday's series opener against the Phillies.

In an apparent effort to kickstart the Padres' lowly offense, manager Andy Green is flipping Jose Pirela and Myers in the batting order. The 26-year-old slugger leads the team in home runs (16), RBI (42) and hits (78), so the move to the No. 1 hole may be able to generate some extra opportunities for production. Myers batted leadoff in just two games for the Padres last year.