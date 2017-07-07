Padres' Wil Myers: Leading off Friday
Myers is starting at first base and batting leadoff for Friday's series opener against the Phillies.
In an apparent effort to kickstart the Padres' lowly offense, manager Andy Green is flipping Jose Pirela and Myers in the batting order. The 26-year-old slugger leads the team in home runs (16), RBI (42) and hits (78), so the move to the No. 1 hole may be able to generate some extra opportunities for production. Myers batted leadoff in just two games for the Padres last year.
More News
-
Padres' Wil Myers: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Padres' Wil Myers: Homers, drives in two Thursday•
-
Padres' Wil Myers: Shows wrist is healthy with home run Sunday•
-
Padres' Wil Myers: Suffers wrist scare, stays in game•
-
Padres' Wil Myers: Crushes three-run homer Friday•
-
Padres' Wil Myers: Swipes two bags Tuesday•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...